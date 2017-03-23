wire-quin wrote: Probably over achieved on the back of a great team

Agreed. Average player and faux hard man.Not sure I ever rated McGoldrick and Tansey highly enough to say they were a wasted talent. Same with Pryce..... massive lump..... but probably far more effective as part of that monster Bulls back line of 10 or so years ago than he ever was playing elsewhere. T Carney - Difficult to say on this one. Suppose he's similar to Rangi in that he won the top award in his country so hit the heights at an early age but only has 1 test cap to show for it. I guess competing for a HB spot with the likes of JT & Lockyer might have something to do with that as well!