Steve0 wrote: Karl Pryce?

My interpretation was that his heart wasn't fully in it and looked a bit 'lazy' but think he just didn't like to get stuck in full on.Could have been in a similar vein to lomu, all the physical attributes just not much gusto, shame really.Scored 71 tries in 101 SL games probably the biggest stand off ever in world rugby when playing for bradford against Wests in the WCC.As for looney tunes, Paul Woods, sadly lost to us due to leukemia was a very talented SO/FB but was an absolute nut-job. like for like I reckon he would easily have had more games sitting in the stands than Hock.Even Jim Mills made a point of stating that when Wales played Australia in the 70s the then Oz SO Tommy Raudonikis (no shrinking violet himself) was shouting at the ref to get Woods off him.