Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:21 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 629
After a bit of "discussion" about Gareth Hock (admittedly started by me :D ) on the Leigh board, it got me thinking about some of the players I've seen at Salford over the past few years that had all the talent in the world, but also a self-destruct button that stopped them achieving their full potential. Despite the numerous barmpots Koukash has brought into the club, I'm still way short of a 1st XIIl made up of entirely Salford players. Anyone like to nominate any of their ex-players to fill the gaps in my "all the talent but sandwich short of a picnic XIII"?

1. Kevin Locke
2.
3.
4.
5.
6. Rangi Chase
7. Tim Smith
8.
9.
10.
11. Gareth Hock
12.
13.

Interchange
14.
15.
16.
17.

Just a bit of fun and hopefully not breaking the AUP! :D

Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:42 pm
Leon Ashton
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 9:32 am
Posts: 1302
Richard Henare on the wing, Dave Watson in the centre.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:07 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 727
Zak Hardaker and Ryan Bailey

Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:37 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 629
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Zak Hardaker and Ryan Bailey


Hardaker is young and likely to be in the England squad for years to come. Was thinking more along the lines of players that shone briefly but haven't quite fulfilled their potential/have fallen from grace.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:03 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5925
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
todd carney
dave taylor
ryan mcgoldrick
The referee's indecision is final

Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:07 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5925
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
if you want a fall from grace, leroy rivett went from lance todd trophy winner to running out for chorley within the space of a few years. often wondered how his career slumped
The referee's indecision is final

Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:13 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22204
Jordan Tansey could have been anything he wanted
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:19 pm
Steve0
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 03, 2003 6:33 pm
Posts: 606
Location: Skipton / Sheffield
Karl Pryce?

