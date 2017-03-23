After a bit of "discussion" about Gareth Hock (admittedly started by me) on the Leigh board, it got me thinking about some of the players I've seen at Salford over the past few years that had all the talent in the world, but also a self-destruct button that stopped them achieving their full potential. Despite the numerous barmpots Koukash has brought into the club, I'm still way short of a 1st XIIl made up of entirely Salford players. Anyone like to nominate any of their ex-players to fill the gaps in my "all the talent but sandwich short of a picnic XIII"?1. Kevin Locke2.3.4.5.6. Rangi Chase7. Tim Smith8.9.10.11. Gareth Hock12.13.Interchange14.15.16.17.Just a bit of fun and hopefully not breaking the AUP!