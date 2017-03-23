Has he been consumed by Brett Ferres???
|
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, BRK, Bullseye, Cherry_&_White, Emagdnim13, Jo Jumbuck, jus@casvegas, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rollin thunder, Sir Kevin Sinfield, son of headingley, taxi4stevesmith, tigertot, tommy_wiseau, WF Rhino and 275 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}