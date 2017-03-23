WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Franchising Rugby League

Thu Mar 23, 2017 3:06 pm
BiltonRobin
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 187
The Yorkshire Post are reporting that Wakefield may consider selling their super league status and applying for a spot in the championship.
The price suggested is 1 - 2 million pounds with Toronto,, Toulouse, Newcastle and Coventry among thoughs who could be interested.

Is this a good move for the sport ? or is it just another Hull/Gateshead type deal.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:32 pm
fun time frankie
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5488
Location: east east hull
BiltonRobin wrote:
The Yorkshire Post are reporting that Wakefield may consider selling their super league status and applying for a spot in the championship.
The price suggested is 1 - 2 million pounds with Toronto,, Toulouse, Newcastle and Coventry among thoughs who could be interested.

Is this a good move for the sport ? or is it just another Hull/Gateshead type deal.

They will sell and reform and hope to be in SL eventually this works in America but not here there's no such thing as a merger as Sheffield and Gateshead reformed
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:52 pm
moxi1
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3420
Do people believe this story to be true? The wakey owner and their fans would have to be mad to even entertain the idea. If they went down, there'd be no coming back.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:14 pm
moxi1
Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3420
Scratch that!

Cartwright has just just said on the box that if someone offered 2 million, then they would seriously consider it. I just don't get that at all, it would only make up what they'd stand to lose should they be relegated! Nuts!

Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:40 pm
BiltonRobin
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 187
It was apparently discussed at a super league chairman's meeting in February when it was agreed in principal that if any club wished to consider this, it would be accepted by the RFL.
It was also suggested it would take upto 2 years to complete any franchise deal with player contracts and club employees needing to be provided for.

But watch this space, as they say money talks

Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:30 pm
Pickering Red
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1114
I heard Carter on Sky tonight give an update on this. Yes, he wants to stay in Wakefield, but knows without a move to a new multipurpose stadium, Wakefield will wither on the vine with small crowds, diminished money generating opportunity and financial struggle.

So all considerations and possibilities are being looked at. As things stand, he doesn't see a rosy future for Wakey at the top level without a change of multi purpose home either within the borough or further afield. I agree with him.

I applaud Carter for looking to the future to safeguard the medium to long term stability of his franchise and not being tunnel visioned on the here and now.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:27 am
BiltonRobin
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 187
The problem seems to be that if he "auctions off" the super league membership of Wakefield, the only medium to long term stability he will ensure is that of the purchaser.
Toronto Trinity (or whoever) would be in receipt of the sky money etc and be playing at the top level of the game.

Whilst the donor club would have the payment, they would still need a stadium to play in and be starting from scratch in a lower league with less income.
I don't see this as any guarantee of stability.

2 million would possibly be 3 to 4 years subsidy after which the club. would have to become part-time unless a major income flow could be secured. Which in Wakefield seem difficult at the moment.

