The problem seems to be that if he "auctions off" the super league membership of Wakefield, the only medium to long term stability he will ensure is that of the purchaser.

Toronto Trinity (or whoever) would be in receipt of the sky money etc and be playing at the top level of the game.



Whilst the donor club would have the payment, they would still need a stadium to play in and be starting from scratch in a lower league with less income.

I don't see this as any guarantee of stability.



2 million would possibly be 3 to 4 years subsidy after which the club. would have to become part-time unless a major income flow could be secured. Which in Wakefield seem difficult at the moment.