The Yorkshire Post are reporting that Wakefield may consider selling their super league status and applying for a spot in the championship.
The price suggested is 1 - 2 million pounds with Toronto,, Toulouse, Newcastle and Coventry among thoughs who could be interested.
Is this a good move for the sport ? or is it just another Hull/Gateshead type deal.
