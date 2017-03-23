I heard Carter on Sky tonight give an update on this. Yes, he wants to stay in Wakefield, but knows without a move to a new multipurpose stadium, Wakefield will wither on the vine with small crowds, diminished money generating opportunity and financial struggle.



So all considerations and possibilities are being looked at. As things stand, he doesn't see a rosy future for Wakey at the top level without a change of multi purpose home either within the borough or further afield. I agree with him.



I applaud Carter for looking to the future to safeguard the medium to long term stability of his franchise and not being tunnel visioned on the here and now.