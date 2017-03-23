BiltonRobin wrote: The Yorkshire Post are reporting that Wakefield may consider selling their super league status and applying for a spot in the championship.

The price suggested is 1 - 2 million pounds with Toronto,, Toulouse, Newcastle and Coventry among thoughs who could be interested.



Is this a good move for the sport ? or is it just another Hull/Gateshead type deal.

They will sell and reform and hope to be in SL eventually this works in America but not here there's no such thing as a merger as Sheffield and Gateshead reformed