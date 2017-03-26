Wizza wrote: Wales RL are set to lose £70k in funding (for development) from the RFL. The Wales students are having to fund their own costs for the Student Word Cup in Sydney July 2017. Not a pot to pee in......

So are England students, they always do.Sport England funding obviously can't be spent in Wales, Wales probably has an equivalent fund.In terms of funding for general RL development in Wales, this should be coming from World Cup profits, rather than the RFL IMO, along with money for other emerging RL nations like PNG, Fiji, Canada and France.