WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sport England Funding

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Sport England Funding

 
Post a reply

Re: Sport England Funding

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 7:20 am
Wizza Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 17, 2013 2:38 pm
Posts: 10
Wales RL are set to lose £70k in funding (for development) from the RFL. The Wales students are having to fund their own costs for the Student Word Cup in Sydney July 2017. Not a pot to pee in......

Re: Sport England Funding

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 2:42 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 734
Wizza wrote:
Wales RL are set to lose £70k in funding (for development) from the RFL. The Wales students are having to fund their own costs for the Student Word Cup in Sydney July 2017. Not a pot to pee in......

So are England students, they always do.

Sport England funding obviously can't be spent in Wales, Wales probably has an equivalent fund.

In terms of funding for general RL development in Wales, this should be coming from World Cup profits, rather than the RFL IMO, along with money for other emerging RL nations like PNG, Fiji, Canada and France.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, cravenpark1, dodger666, jakeyg95, Marcus's Bicycle, RoyBoy29, Sir Kevin Sinfield and 110 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,543,2021,32875,8844,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
14-22
MELBOURNE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
26-12
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
FEATHERSTONE
12-22
TOULOUSE  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
SWINTON
8-10
SHEFFIELD  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
SOUTH WALES
20-12
NEWCASTLE  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
HULL KR
8-14
HALIFAX  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
KEIGHLEY
9-8
TORONTO
TV
  
...Latest LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
WORKINGTON
12-12
GLOUC  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
HUNSLET
v
WHITEHAVEN  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
YORK
12-10
CELTIC  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
LONDON
6-8
ROCHDALE  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BATLEY
24-0
OLDHAM  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:00
CH-R7
BRADFORD
12-14
DEWSBURY  
...Latest
  Sun 26th Mar : 15:30
SL-R6
CASTLEFORD
6-14
CATALANS
  
...Latest














c}