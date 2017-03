JEAN from Chorley wrote: I assume that you are aware of the lengthy absence with injury of inspirational star forward Gregory Bird, and star winger Jodie Broughton, not to mention the ridiculous two year ban on star full back Anthony Gigot. These are devastating losses, and make it so hard for Les Catalans Dragons to fulfill their destiny.

It's plain to see from your avatar Jeannie that Gregory is your idol, on that basis can we expect you to make the short distance from the french quarter in Chorley over to Castleford in the hope of getting a rare glimpse or a chat maybe with the great man what inspires you so much.