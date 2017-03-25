wakeyrule wrote: Certainly do, I still complain about Ashley Klein, Sinfields pet referee, and that's from 7 or 8 years ago

Do you remember when he referee'd us at BV against Wire when we lost 22-21 when we were leading 21-0, Monty Beetham was tackled by a Wire player and Klein penalised Beetham for allegedly holding the Wire player down preventing their player from getting to his feet, never seen that done before or since, good old Ashley a dear friend to our club.