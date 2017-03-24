JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.

Or Catalan next week ?Incidentally, both Lackadaisical Leigh and Woeful Wakefield are both looking down on Catalan at present and Catalan are away at Castleford tomorrow.Do you want to get any early mitigation in, just in case.Bad weather, too much travel, injuries, British Climate, Smog, Too much KFC