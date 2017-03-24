|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.
Or Catalan next week ?
Incidentally, both Lackadaisical Leigh and Woeful Wakefield are both looking down on Catalan at present and Catalan are away at Castleford tomorrow.
Do you want to get any early mitigation in, just in case.
Bad weather, too much travel, injuries, British Climate, Smog, Too much KFC
Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:04 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.
Bonjour Jean!
Based on last night presumably?
Are Leigh good enough to beat Saints, Warrington and Huddersfield then? Mais oui! Are Wakefield good enough to beat Saints and Salford? Mais oui!
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:49 pm
Our fake Frog is obsessed with Leigh Centurions, bless him.... He's not got the b@lls to 'officially' support one team, he just trolls/pretend's he is french.....
Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:24 am
Budgiezilla wrote:
Our fake Frog is obsessed with Leigh Centurions, bless him.... He's not got the b@lls to 'officially' support one team, he just trolls/pretend's he is french.....
I know one thing for sure, hes a Coque !!
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:44 am
Budgiezilla wrote:
You know what it's like, you lose by a small margin..and it's the Ref's fault. I'm sure you've been there.......
Certainly do, I still complain about Ashley Klein, Sinfields pet referee, and that's from 7 or 8 years ago
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:07 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Or Catalan next week ?
Incidentally, both Lackadaisical Leigh and Woeful Wakefield are both looking down on Catalan at present and Catalan are away at Castleford tomorrow.
Do you want to get any early mitigation in, just in case.
Bad weather, too much travel, injuries
, British Climate, Smog, Too much KFC
I assume that you are aware of the lengthy absence with injury of inspirational star forward Gregory Bird, and star winger Jodie Broughton, not to mention the ridiculous two year ban on star full back Anthony Gigot. These are devastating losses, and make it so hard for Les Catalans Dragons to fulfill their destiny.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:20 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I assume that you are aware of the lengthy absence with injury of inspirational star forward Gregory Bird, and star winger Jodie Broughton, not to mention the ridiculous two year ban on star full back Anthony Gigot. These are devastating losses, and make it so hard for Les Catalans Dragons to fulfill their destiny.
Wooooooah 3 players missing, how cruel on poor Catalans...if only other sides in the league suffered such a horrendous string of injuries and suspensions it may level up the playing field
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:25 am
I don't know why people repsond to his blatant trolling, it's bad enough he ruins copious threads without people
responding to it.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:48 am
