Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:38 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7675
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.


Or Catalan next week ?
Incidentally, both Lackadaisical Leigh and Woeful Wakefield are both looking down on Catalan at present and Catalan are away at Castleford tomorrow.
Do you want to get any early mitigation in, just in case.
Bad weather, too much travel, injuries, British Climate, Smog, Too much KFC :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:04 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9233
Location: Deep in Leytherland
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.



Bonjour Jean!

Based on last night presumably?

Are Leigh good enough to beat Saints, Warrington and Huddersfield then? Mais oui! Are Wakefield good enough to beat Saints and Salford? Mais oui! :wink:

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:49 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5757
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Our fake Frog is obsessed with Leigh Centurions, bless him.... He's not got the b@lls to 'officially' support one team, he just trolls/pretend's he is french.....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:24 am
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6999
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Budgiezilla wrote:
Our fake Frog is obsessed with Leigh Centurions, bless him.... He's not got the b@lls to 'officially' support one team, he just trolls/pretend's he is french.....



I know one thing for sure, hes a Coque !! :lol:
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:44 am
wakeyrule
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1223
Budgiezilla wrote:
You know what it's like, you lose by a small margin..and it's the Ref's fault. I'm sure you've been there.......

Certainly do, I still complain about Ashley Klein, Sinfields pet referee, and that's from 7 or 8 years ago :lol:

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:07 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4165
Location: Carcassonne, France
wrencat1873 wrote:
Or Catalan next week ?
Incidentally, both Lackadaisical Leigh and Woeful Wakefield are both looking down on Catalan at present and Catalan are away at Castleford tomorrow.
Do you want to get any early mitigation in, just in case.
Bad weather, too much travel, injuries, British Climate, Smog, Too much KFC :lol:


I assume that you are aware of the lengthy absence with injury of inspirational star forward Gregory Bird, and star winger Jodie Broughton, not to mention the ridiculous two year ban on star full back Anthony Gigot. These are devastating losses, and make it so hard for Les Catalans Dragons to fulfill their destiny.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:20 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4932
Location: Hill Valley
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I assume that you are aware of the lengthy absence with injury of inspirational star forward Gregory Bird, and star winger Jodie Broughton, not to mention the ridiculous two year ban on star full back Anthony Gigot. These are devastating losses, and make it so hard for Les Catalans Dragons to fulfill their destiny.


Wooooooah 3 players missing, how cruel on poor Catalans...if only other sides in the league suffered such a horrendous string of injuries and suspensions it may level up the playing field :roll:
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:25 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10969
Location: The City of Wakefield
I don't know why people repsond to his blatant trolling, it's bad enough he ruins copious threads without people
responding to it.
TRINITY Wildcats.
c}