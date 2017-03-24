WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:38 pm
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6917
Location: Central Coast
moxi1 wrote:
I am no Leigh admirer by any means, but that was never a high tackle in a million years. It was a perfectly good, clean hard tackle.

And Burrow gets his head knocked off most weeks. Sometimes they blow a penalty, other times they don't. That's every game in every pro/semi pro league.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:53 pm
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 322
Location: derbyshire
moxi1 wrote:
I am no Leigh admirer by any means, but that was never a high tackle in a million years. It was a perfectly good, clean hard tackle.


Nothing wrong with the tackle at all, he hit his arms! From a neutral point of view I thought the ref made some shocking decisions for both sides and they pretty much evened out and Wakey found a way to win where Leigh couldn't. Wakey deserved the win IMO

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:28 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5779
In general play, refs often have to make calls based upon imperfect views. If Hock had chosen not to swing an arm at head height there'd have been no penalty. Same scenario for Hampshire's "knock on". Yes, the ref got it wrong but Hampshire's equally at fault for dropping the ball in the first place.

F***, I'm starting to sound like Leaguefan :(
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:55 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7674
moxi1 wrote:
I am no Leigh admirer by any means, but that was never a high tackle in a million years. It was a perfectly good, clean hard tackle.


Having watched it back, it was a high swinging arm and he didnt make contact with Millers head (only because Miller's arm was there though).
It looked a lot worse from the stand and there wasnt any slo mo to see :shock:
One thing that it wasn't, was a "perfectly good clean hard tackle". :CRAZY:

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:08 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6745
Clearwing wrote:
In general play, refs often have to make calls based upon imperfect views. If Hock had chosen not to swing an arm at head height there'd have been no penalty. Same scenario for Hampshire's "knock on". Yes, the ref got it wrong but Hampshire's equally at fault for dropping the ball in the first place.

F***, I'm starting to sound like Leaguefan :(


Lol you certainly are
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:43 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6117
I'm sure in previous matches Leigh had themselves some contentious decisions awarded in their favour. Swings and roundabouts and all that.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:50 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3490
I also don't think Hampshire knocked on and Wakefield scored off the possession but Leigh also got a favourable call that they scored off when Johnstone had the ball stripped and the ref awarded a scrum to Leigh

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:39 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4163
Location: Carcassonne, France
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:00 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4349
Thought the ref was heavily influenced by the crowd.
Either set of fans shouted loud enough for something, he gave it. Seemed to panic instead of being calm and seeing what he saw.

Liam finn completely controlled that second half. Pinging Leigh back time and time again, they just couldnt get out of their own half.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:10 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6117
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.


With both clubs above the mighty Dragons, who have an annihilation yet to come at the hands of the Tigger.
c}