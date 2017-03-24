|
|
moxi1 wrote:
I am no Leigh admirer by any means, but that was never a high tackle in a million years. It was a perfectly good, clean hard tackle.
And Burrow gets his head knocked off most weeks. Sometimes they blow a penalty, other times they don't. That's every game in every pro/semi pro league.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:53 pm
|
|
moxi1 wrote:
I am no Leigh admirer by any means, but that was never a high tackle in a million years. It was a perfectly good, clean hard tackle.
Nothing wrong with the tackle at all, he hit his arms! From a neutral point of view I thought the ref made some shocking decisions for both sides and they pretty much evened out and Wakey found a way to win where Leigh couldn't. Wakey deserved the win IMO
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:28 pm
|
|
In general play, refs often have to make calls based upon imperfect views. If Hock had chosen not to swing an arm at head height there'd have been no penalty. Same scenario for Hampshire's "knock on". Yes, the ref got it wrong but Hampshire's equally at fault for dropping the ball in the first place.
F***, I'm starting to sound like Leaguefan
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 2:55 pm
|
|
moxi1 wrote:
I am no Leigh admirer by any means, but that was never a high tackle in a million years. It was a perfectly good, clean hard tackle.
Having watched it back, it was a high swinging arm and he didnt make contact with Millers head (only because Miller's arm was there though).
It looked a lot worse from the stand and there wasnt any slo mo to see
One thing that it wasn't, was a "perfectly good clean hard tackle".
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:08 pm
|
|
Clearwing wrote:
In general play, refs often have to make calls based upon imperfect views. If Hock had chosen not to swing an arm at head height there'd have been no penalty. Same scenario for Hampshire's "knock on". Yes, the ref got it wrong but Hampshire's equally at fault for dropping the ball in the first place.
F***, I'm starting to sound like Leaguefan
Lol you certainly are
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:43 pm
|
|
I'm sure in previous matches Leigh had themselves some contentious decisions awarded in their favour. Swings and roundabouts and all that.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:50 pm
|
|
I also don't think Hampshire knocked on and Wakefield scored off the possession but Leigh also got a favourable call that they scored off when Johnstone had the ball stripped and the ref awarded a scrum to Leigh
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:39 pm
|
|
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:00 pm
|
|
Thought the ref was heavily influenced by the crowd.
Either set of fans shouted loud enough for something, he gave it. Seemed to panic instead of being calm and seeing what he saw.
Liam finn completely controlled that second half. Pinging Leigh back time and time again, they just couldnt get out of their own half.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:10 pm
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Lacadaisical Leigh gets narrowly beaten by woeful Wakefield, signalling the closeness of the middle 8s this season. Are either of these teams good enough to beat Hull KR, London or Toulouse ? Close call IMO.
With both clubs above the mighty Dragons, who have an annihilation yet to come at the hands of the Tigger.
|
