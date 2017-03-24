moxi1 wrote:
I am no Leigh admirer by any means, but that was never a high tackle in a million years. It was a perfectly good, clean hard tackle.
And Burrow gets his head knocked off most weeks. Sometimes they blow a penalty, other times they don't. That's every game in every pro/semi pro league.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, Brenio, caslad75, ChampagneSuperRovers, item ardull, Kiyan, Levrier, Look that's not enya, NEwildcat, Norris Cole, Oxford Exile, pmarrow, rodney_trotter, RoverAndOut, tigersteve, TrinityIHC, Vikingsufferer and 185 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}