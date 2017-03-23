|
LeighGionaire wrote:
I feel robbed.
Wakefield's first try came from a set of six they got due to a supposed knock on that clearly went backwards. Their second try came from a set of six leading on from a crap decision where Acton was penalised for not being square at a play the ball when he clearly was. Then second half they get a try that didn't even get over the line! We were very poor second half compared to first half but game would have been in the bag if it wasn't for poop ref decisions.
And if you open your other eye you will see both sides.
The head shot on Miller should have been a sin bin (at least), it was certainly worse than the challenge that got Kirmond binned at Leeds last week.
Remember the ball doesn't have to be over the line, it only has to tough one blade of grass.
Leigh also scored of a Johnstone knock on, where the ball was clearly stripped.
Do you get it now, selective viewing.
Wakefield played the second half much as Leigh played the first, with greater speed, strength and execution.
It was always going to be close and Trinity got home, just.
Tigerade wrote:
Great atmosphere at Belle Vue.
It was in the 2nd half, hope you didnt choke too much on your own bile?
Leigh lost their attacking shape when Drinkwater went off.
2nd half, Wakey got on a roll and it worked in their favour whereas Leigh were distinctly average.
I wonder if we thought we had it in the bag after the first half ? Some quiet performances tonight, Hansen being the biggest disappointment. A lesson to be learnt and credit to Wakey.
The ref though was utter Shiiiite !!
wrencat1873 wrote:
And if you open your other eye you will see both sides.
The head shot on Miller should have been a sin bin (at least), it was certainly worse than the challenge that got Kirmond binned at Leeds last week.
Remember the ball doesn't have to be over the line, it only has to tough one blade of grass.
Leigh also scored of a Johnstone knock on, where the ball was clearly stripped.
Do you get it now, selective viewing.
Wakefield played the second half much as Leigh played the first, with greater speed, strength and execution.
It was always going to be close and Trinity got home, just.
You know what it's like, you lose by a small margin..and it's the Ref's fault. I'm sure you've been there.......
Wakefield won the second half 16 0, no robbery. Gareth Hock decided to act like a half back at times in the last 20. Liam Finn cool as you like. Phil Clarke will be getting his brother into Tom johnstone ....
Then second half they get a try that didn't even get over the line!
If your guy hadn't taken the attacker out in the air not only would it have been over the line but also under the sticks, but hey that doesn't support your red and white one eyed argument.
Wakefield were woeful in the first half, maybe it was a hangover from the week before, but they certainly didn't come out firing.
The knock-on decision was a really poor call, I thought I was watching a N.R.L. game.
But the tries in the second half were well taken, & all with a fair degree of skill.
I'm sure many Leigh fans are undoubtedly miffed, but they shouldn't get too downhearted, whereas any Wakefield victory is just like applying a clean dressing to a gaping wound.
wrencat1873 wrote:
The head shot on Miller should have been a sin bin (at least), it was certainly worse than the challenge that got Kirmond binned at Leeds last week.
Wakefield deserved to win last night, but you can't be serious with this comment.
Have you watched the game back? If this is the same tackle I'm thinking of, then it wasn't even close to being a high shot. And you want him sent off for it!
The ref didn't determine who won or lost last night , but he certainly did give some baffling calls at times. The Hampshire knock on, that Hock high tackle and the ball strip on Johnstone that he let play on jump out in my mind.
As pointed out the ref got things wrong for both teams, Wakey made more advantage of this and deservedly won the game.
Although when Wakey got beat by Hull, they couldn't see it that way.
Hock proved why he shouldn't be in contention for England, too inconsistent and their a a lot better props out there than him.
