LeighGionaire wrote: I feel robbed.



Wakefield's first try came from a set of six they got due to a supposed knock on that clearly went backwards. Their second try came from a set of six leading on from a crap decision where Acton was penalised for not being square at a play the ball when he clearly was. Then second half they get a try that didn't even get over the line! We were very poor second half compared to first half but game would have been in the bag if it wasn't for poop ref decisions.

And if you open your other eye you will see both sides.The head shot on Miller should have been a sin bin (at least), it was certainly worse than the challenge that got Kirmond binned at Leeds last week.Remember the ball doesn't have to be over the line, it only has to tough one blade of grass.Leigh also scored of a Johnstone knock on, where the ball was clearly stripped.Do you get it now, selective viewing.Wakefield played the second half much as Leigh played the first, with greater speed, strength and execution.It was always going to be close and Trinity got home, just.