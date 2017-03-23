WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:20 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7667
LeighGionaire wrote:
I feel robbed.

Wakefield's first try came from a set of six they got due to a supposed knock on that clearly went backwards. Their second try came from a set of six leading on from a crap decision where Acton was penalised for not being square at a play the ball when he clearly was. Then second half they get a try that didn't even get over the line! We were very poor second half compared to first half but game would have been in the bag if it wasn't for poop ref decisions.


And if you open your other eye you will see both sides.
The head shot on Miller should have been a sin bin (at least), it was certainly worse than the challenge that got Kirmond binned at Leeds last week.
Remember the ball doesn't have to be over the line, it only has to tough one blade of grass.
Leigh also scored of a Johnstone knock on, where the ball was clearly stripped.

Do you get it now, selective viewing.

Wakefield played the second half much as Leigh played the first, with greater speed, strength and execution.
It was always going to be close and Trinity got home, just. :D

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:41 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10965
Location: The City of Wakefield
Tigerade wrote:
Great atmosphere at Belle Vue. :LIAR:


It was in the 2nd half, hope you didnt choke too much on your own bile? :SUBMISSION:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:54 pm
Snowy
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6998
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Leigh lost their attacking shape when Drinkwater went off.

2nd half, Wakey got on a roll and it worked in their favour whereas Leigh were distinctly average.

I wonder if we thought we had it in the bag after the first half ? Some quiet performances tonight, Hansen being the biggest disappointment. A lesson to be learnt and credit to Wakey.

The ref though was utter Shiiiite !!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:27 am
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5750
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
wrencat1873 wrote:
And if you open your other eye you will see both sides.
The head shot on Miller should have been a sin bin (at least), it was certainly worse than the challenge that got Kirmond binned at Leeds last week.
Remember the ball doesn't have to be over the line, it only has to tough one blade of grass.
Leigh also scored of a Johnstone knock on, where the ball was clearly stripped.

Do you get it now, selective viewing.

Wakefield played the second half much as Leigh played the first, with greater speed, strength and execution.
It was always going to be close and Trinity got home, just. :D


You know what it's like, you lose by a small margin..and it's the Ref's fault. I'm sure you've been there.......
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions - 20:00:0

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:05 am
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3149
Wakefield won the second half 16 0, no robbery. Gareth Hock decided to act like a half back at times in the last 20. Liam Finn cool as you like. Phil Clarke will be getting his brother into Tom johnstone ....
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
c}