They were the same guys that were interested in us. Perhaps they were put off because we were in Ch. The rumours around clubs selling SL franchises may have re-sparked their interest. Bulls supporters more than anyone should know that if you have a purpose built stadium you need to use it as much as possible.
By the way, I am not aiming this particularly at Wakey but it seemed to fit in with various rumours.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, BiltonRobin, childofthenorthern, debaser, DrFeelgood, FarsleyBull, Fax Machine, Fr13daY, le penguin, mumbyisgod, RickyF1, roger daly, rugbyreddog, SLPTom, Stul, tackler thommo and 230 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|