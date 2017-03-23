WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Brierley

Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:02 am
LOngbarn Wire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 992
Location: Warrington
Read today that he is not in Rick Stone's plans going forward and has been left out recently.

If true, worth a possible loan move for the rest of the season? Or do we think he isn't as good as people first thought? Would we fit him in? Patton obviously isn't going to feature any time soon....

Think we can all agree we could do with a few more ideas going forward at present?

Thoughts?

Re: Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:17 am
Barbed Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 789
He has what we're missing, pace! I think him and Patton in tandem would work longer term. We could do worse

Re: Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:19 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8675
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
he has looked very poor when ive seen him.

no thanks
Massive pessimist

Re: Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:26 am
LOngbarn Wire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 992
Location: Warrington
morleys_deckchair wrote:
he has looked very poor when ive seen him.

no thanks


At full back mostly if i am not mistaken. Giants trying to accommodate him? Someone may correct me............

Id take a half fit 50 year old Scott Wilson at present!! haha

Re: Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:33 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8675
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
LOngbarn Wire wrote:
At full back mostly if i am not mistaken. Giants trying to accommodate him? Someone may correct me............

Id take a half fit 50 year old Scott Wilson at present!! haha


its true, we are desperate for someone. Even if they arent deemed good enough for Huddersfield :DOH:
Massive pessimist

Re: Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:33 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 2854
Location: warrington
Right now id take Amos Brierley from Emmerdale.

Re: Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:42 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2789
Location: Stuck in 1982
morleys_deckchair wrote:
its true, we are desperate for someone. Even if they arent deemed good enough for Huddersfield :DOH:


We can debate whether if it's possible would he'd be worth a punt on loan, not quite the same as desperation IMO, or spending a load of cash. By the way a bit of desperation might just be what is needed and of course pace. When he left he was deemed too good for Leigh and unfortunately both teams are above us so he might be ideal if we have to plot our way out of the championship.

Anyway, who says is he deemed not good enough for Huddersfield? It seems that we have a few on our books that "aren't deemed good enough" for us by TS, so if he doesn't feature in their coach's plans, then so what, what do coach's know about anything?

GOB putting everyone's darlings to the sword at Salford playing FB proves a couple of things, it is a funny old game and no one on here spotted it when he was deemed not good enough

Re: Ryan Brierley

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:03 pm
LOngbarn Wire
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 992
Location: Warrington
karetaker wrote:
Right now id take Amos Brierley from Emmerdale.


Never knew that was his surname!! :o

Users browsing this forum: chris2925, Dezzies_right_hook, eddieH, Father Ted, grifter, lefty goldblatt, LOngbarn Wire, maurice, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, Smith's Brolly, Staffordshire Wire, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Top Saint, Uncle Rico and 266 guests

c}