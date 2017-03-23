morleys_deckchair wrote: its true, we are desperate for someone. Even if they arent deemed good enough for Huddersfield

We can debate whether if it's possible would he'd be worth a punt on loan, not quite the same as desperation IMO, or spending a load of cash. By the way a bit of desperation might just be what is needed and of course pace. When he left he was deemed too good for Leigh and unfortunately both teams are above us so he might be ideal if we have to plot our way out of the championship.Anyway, who says is he deemed not good enough for Huddersfield? It seems that we have a few on our books that "aren't deemed good enough" for us by TS, so if he doesn't feature in their coach's plans, then so what, what do coach's know about anything?GOB putting everyone's darlings to the sword at Salford playing FB proves a couple of things, it is a funny old game and no one on here spotted it when he was deemed not good enough