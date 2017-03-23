In light of recent 'reports' let's get BV packed and get behind OUR team this evening.
The Wakefield express offer hs been extended until 2pm today so if you have one lying around get to the club shop and
get a ticket for 12 quid.
A hard earned win against Leigh would help lift spirits around the place and we can do our bit tonight.
