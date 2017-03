Gallanteer wrote: The main story sounds like guff. But the interesting element is the mention in the article above of a minimum 6500 attending games. I wonder if that will be enforced somehow. If so, Salford and Huddersfield are screwed.

Correct me if I'm wrong but its not about the minimum attending, but the figure is a minimum capacity of the ground. May or may not include a smaller number of minimum seating.