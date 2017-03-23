Him wrote: I appreciate there may not be any legitimacy to this story so I'm not suggesting that it WILL happen.



I'm just interested in Wakefield fans take on whether they think it might be best for the club to do it or not?



Obviously dropping out of SL isn't on anyone's wish list, but if it could get you a couple of million quid for instance? Would it be a way of investing in an attempt to rebuild during what could be a very tricky period following a move from Belle Vue?

The money being suggested for the move is roughly the same as they would get if they stayed in Super League for the year, it obviously makes more sense to try and maintain a super league presence if the money is the same.I would say though that if the offer for the move was over £10m then I'd happily let the club move on the proviso that the money received was spent on developing a community stadium for the cityHave a look on the Wakey board, there are countless posts all of which are tens of pages long on the subject of the stadium and the possibility of a move (either near or far). This is just a new direction for a stadium saga has been going on for three decades, the club are stuck between a council which doesn't seem to support sport (at any level) in the region, and a now developer who doesn't want to build a stadium as previously agreed