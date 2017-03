The whole story surrounding it (i.e. the RFL being open to relocating "franchises") may just be a way to get column inches (no bad thing) and to attempt to spark the idea of setting up a club or buying an existing one in any rich people reading it (in the same way as Nigel Wood's conversation with Marwan Koukash did). I can't see why any club would willingly go for such a move unless they were about to go out of existence anyway. A club with a likelihood of not existing anyway would not have anything it could sustain to hold on to and the cash (if there was an offer) could enable them to restart in a lower tier. I wouldn't count Wakefield as being in that position as they seem stable under Carter with the pre-existing ground issue being their big problem.



If however the RFL are seriously considering allowing such deals to happen then with a system of P & R in place I don't see how any such relocation deal could be done mid season even if a club were considering it. A team selling its SL place may not have that place anymore come October. What would happen then? Any such takeover of a SL place would only be able to done with a guarantee of a place in SL for the new club buying the place in SL during an off season.