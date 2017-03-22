WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Thread for Gubrats

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:10 pm
Bent&Bongser
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 914
There's been much talk on other threads about the Leigh Alumni, those that defected acrimoniously, those that left with applause for their efforts and professionalism whilst at LSV and those that just left (or were banned). The general consensus is that they would not have been good enough for SL, that they have been replaced by better players.

A lot has happened in the last 18 months or so, for example:

a) Leigh had a chastening experience in the Middle 8s of 2015
b) Rowley resigned and then.... (Bongser will avoid that topic just for you Gubby)
c) Jukes & Degsy moved us to a new level and an higher set of hopes & expectations.
d) Some players have aged, others come of age (in Gaz Hock's case both!)

Thought that it might be nice to take trip down Memory Lane to the player assessments posted on the eve of those disastrous Middle 8s. Interestingly Worthington seems to be better thought of now by many. Enjoy:

