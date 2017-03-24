I agree that a place in super league should be valued at between £12-15 million, although I've suggested earlier that the money was used to buy the 35acres and spend £9m to build the stadium as Carter says that's what it would take, it would also cover us for a couple of years wages and running costs while we re-established.



The problem comes when you consider what what would a move actually mean as the league currently stands; the new city would get the league spot, possibly the trinity name, and probably the current players & staff. But that would only guarantee them a super league place for one season, in reality, that is probably only worth about £2m as it's a big risk for a new area to take and they'll have to set up academies and community stuff etc. If licensing comes back in then the value of a super league spot increases massively as it would guarantee several years for a new city to develop. This leads to the issue that a "new" club in Wakefield would be frozen out of reaching the Super League as we would have to wait to apply for a licence where we'd probably be quite far down the list



I'd be happy to play in a new stadium in a lower league, but we'd have to accept that we'd likely never see top flight rugby again