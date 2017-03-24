|
|
moxi1 wrote:
Well your owner said on sky that you would have to seriously consider an offer of it was around 2 million. I'm stunned by this. If you got 2 million, it would only just about cover the costs of going down, can't see the logic behind it.
Professional courtesy, that's all it would be!
Receive the offer in the spirit in which it's made, consider it, reject it.
Does anyone really think that a place in SL is only worth £2 million?
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:51 pm
|
|
We talked about this at last nights game, don't we get £1.25M from central funding? If so why sell up for a possible extra £75K, if those figures are something like it would be insane to even contemplate it.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:56 pm
|
|
£750k
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:30 pm
|
Manuel
Strong-running second rower
|
The BBC Sport online report seems more balanced than the coverage from Eddie and the Muppets on Sky.
I hope Dave Woods starts to give the game a bit more credibility with his input.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:45 pm
|
|
4foxsake wrote:
If you keep conceding soft tries, and they were soft, in quick succession at home then your asking for trouble, we got out of jail against Salford and Leigh, make no mistake about that. Games we should have won far more comfortably. If we want to progress as a team then shipping soft tries is the first thing that's got to stop. The 10 minutes before half time was spineless. Grix got excited and tried a kick out of dummy half, instead of completing our set and turning Leigh around we have them possession. Then we compounded it by losing our heads, going to pieces and turned a 6 point lead into a 12 point deficit.
I think your name just about sums you up.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:00 pm
|
|
If you assume everything has a price and that Carter has to consider what is best for the club as a going concern, this is how I would quantify it.
The assumption is that we would be selling the place, not the club, so I would want a smaller club to have a place somewhere else in the Rugby League structure.
Let's assume it's in the Championship but even if it is in Champ 2 we would need somewhere to play and money to develop.
And it would need to be better over 5 years than we have now staying put.
So I'd assume our crowds would drop to 1.5-2k and there would be little funding from the RFL.
So to make it worth considering I would say
1) RFL confirm a place in the lower league
2) The new franchise would pay the following
5 years SL equivalent funding (£1.6 million?) so 5 x £1.6m = £8 million
Make up the lost crowd costs 17 games at £22 x 3,000 crowd x 5 years = £5.6 million
So the price to start considering the bid would be £13.6 million for me. I might give them a discount to £13 million for cash.
With that money I would rent Dewsbury until we can buy Belle Vue back and develop it to a level that could take a place in Super League if won through the Super 8s process.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:03 pm
|
|
Sod renting. Buy a plot of land and get two new stands built for that.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:01 pm
|
|
I agree that a place in super league should be valued at between £12-15 million, although I've suggested earlier that the money was used to buy the 35acres and spend £9m to build the stadium as Carter says that's what it would take, it would also cover us for a couple of years wages and running costs while we re-established.
The problem comes when you consider what what would a move actually mean as the league currently stands; the new city would get the league spot, possibly the trinity name, and probably the current players & staff. But that would only guarantee them a super league place for one season, in reality, that is probably only worth about £2m as it's a big risk for a new area to take and they'll have to set up academies and community stuff etc. If licensing comes back in then the value of a super league spot increases massively as it would guarantee several years for a new city to develop. This leads to the issue that a "new" club in Wakefield would be frozen out of reaching the Super League as we would have to wait to apply for a licence where we'd probably be quite far down the list
I'd be happy to play in a new stadium in a lower league, but we'd have to accept that we'd likely never see top flight rugby again
|
