If you assume everything has a price and that Carter has to consider what is best for the club as a going concern, this is how I would quantify it.



The assumption is that we would be selling the place, not the club, so I would want a smaller club to have a place somewhere else in the Rugby League structure.

Let's assume it's in the Championship but even if it is in Champ 2 we would need somewhere to play and money to develop.

And it would need to be better over 5 years than we have now staying put.



So I'd assume our crowds would drop to 1.5-2k and there would be little funding from the RFL.



So to make it worth considering I would say

1) RFL confirm a place in the lower league

2) The new franchise would pay the following



5 years SL equivalent funding (£1.6 million?) so 5 x £1.6m = £8 million

Make up the lost crowd costs 17 games at £22 x 3,000 crowd x 5 years = £5.6 million



So the price to start considering the bid would be £13.6 million for me. I might give them a discount to £13 million for cash.



With that money I would rent Dewsbury until we can buy Belle Vue back and develop it to a level that could take a place in Super League if won through the Super 8s process.