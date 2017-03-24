WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling our SL place

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:20 pm
moxi1 wrote:
Well your owner said on sky that you would have to seriously consider an offer of it was around 2 million. I'm stunned by this. If you got 2 million, it would only just about cover the costs of going down, can't see the logic behind it.


Professional courtesy, that's all it would be!

Receive the offer in the spirit in which it's made, consider it, reject it.

Does anyone really think that a place in SL is only worth £2 million?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:51 pm
We talked about this at last nights game, don't we get £1.25M from central funding? If so why sell up for a possible extra £75K, if those figures are something like it would be insane to even contemplate it.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:56 pm
£750k :thumb:
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:30 pm
The BBC Sport online report seems more balanced than the coverage from Eddie and the Muppets on Sky.
I hope Dave Woods starts to give the game a bit more credibility with his input.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 4:45 pm
4foxsake wrote:
If you keep conceding soft tries, and they were soft, in quick succession at home then your asking for trouble, we got out of jail against Salford and Leigh, make no mistake about that. Games we should have won far more comfortably. If we want to progress as a team then shipping soft tries is the first thing that's got to stop. The 10 minutes before half time was spineless. Grix got excited and tried a kick out of dummy half, instead of completing our set and turning Leigh around we have them possession. Then we compounded it by losing our heads, going to pieces and turned a 6 point lead into a 12 point deficit.


I think your name just about sums you up.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:00 pm
If you assume everything has a price and that Carter has to consider what is best for the club as a going concern, this is how I would quantify it.

The assumption is that we would be selling the place, not the club, so I would want a smaller club to have a place somewhere else in the Rugby League structure.
Let's assume it's in the Championship but even if it is in Champ 2 we would need somewhere to play and money to develop.
And it would need to be better over 5 years than we have now staying put.

So I'd assume our crowds would drop to 1.5-2k and there would be little funding from the RFL.

So to make it worth considering I would say
1) RFL confirm a place in the lower league
2) The new franchise would pay the following

5 years SL equivalent funding (£1.6 million?) so 5 x £1.6m = £8 million
Make up the lost crowd costs 17 games at £22 x 3,000 crowd x 5 years = £5.6 million

So the price to start considering the bid would be £13.6 million for me. I might give them a discount to £13 million for cash.

With that money I would rent Dewsbury until we can buy Belle Vue back and develop it to a level that could take a place in Super League if won through the Super 8s process.
Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:03 pm
PopTart wrote:
If you assume everything has a price and that Carter has to consider what is best for the club as a going concern, this is how I would quantify it.

The assumption is that we would be selling the place, not the club, so I would want a smaller club to have a place somewhere else in the Rugby League structure.
Let's assume it's in the Championship but even if it is in Champ 2 we would need somewhere to play and money to develop.
And it would need to be better over 5 years than we have now.

So I'd assume our crowds would drop to 1.5-2k and there would be little funding from the RFL.

So to make it worth considering I would say
1) RFL confirm a place in the lower league
2) The new franchise would pay the following

5 years SL equivalent funding (£1.6 million?) so 5 x £1.6m = £8 million
Make up the lost crowd costs 17 games at £22 x 3,000 crowd x 5 years = £5.6 million

So the price to start considering the bid would be £13.6 million for me. I might give them a discount to £13 million for cash.

With that money I would rent Dewsbury until we can buy Belle Vue back and develop it to a level that could take a place in Super League if won through the Super 8s process.

Sod renting. Buy a plot of land and get two new stands built for that.
