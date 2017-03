4foxsake wrote:

If you keep conceding soft tries, and they were soft, in quick succession at home then your asking for trouble, we got out of jail against Salford and Leigh, make no mistake about that. Games we should have won far more comfortably. If we want to progress as a team then shipping soft tries is the first thing that's got to stop. The 10 minutes before half time was spineless. Grix got excited and tried a kick out of dummy half, instead of completing our set and turning Leigh around we have them possession. Then we compounded it by losing our heads, going to pieces and turned a 6 point lead into a 12 point deficit.