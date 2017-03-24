I have to say though i wish MC had just said we are not selling our superleague licence, end of story. Saying he would consider it just keeps the speculation rolling and now its out there on tv for all to see. Somebody has already said to me this morning that it sounded like a 'make me an offer' speech. Now i doubt it was but if its come accross that way then a few ears may have pricked up at the news. I guess we'll find out soon enough whether anyone actually is interested one way or another and can put it to bed.



Another thing i've noticed, in a couple of interviews now he's used the phrase 'i'll be fighting for the atadium whether i'm involved with Wakefield or not'. Wonder if he is considering stepping back from the limelight a bit. Might not be the case at all and it is just a throw away line but i can't say i'd blame him to be honest.