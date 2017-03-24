|
Think Michael Carter was honest and open last night on their plight, and the poor journalism.
Although Eddie, Clarke and the rest of their motley crew were as positive as ever about us, I think Bill Arthur stood up for the club, as their current plight, and pretty much nailed it on the head regarding councils granting retail parks etc, but can't deliver a stadium.
Has Bill been reading some of the comments on here
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:48 am
|
I have to say though i wish MC had just said we are not selling our superleague licence, end of story. Saying he would consider it just keeps the speculation rolling and now its out there on tv for all to see. Somebody has already said to me this morning that it sounded like a 'make me an offer' speech. Now i doubt it was but if its come accross that way then a few ears may have pricked up at the news. I guess we'll find out soon enough whether anyone actually is interested one way or another and can put it to bed.
Another thing i've noticed, in a couple of interviews now he's used the phrase 'i'll be fighting for the atadium whether i'm involved with Wakefield or not'. Wonder if he is considering stepping back from the limelight a bit. Might not be the case at all and it is just a throw away line but i can't say i'd blame him to be honest.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:54 am
|
The way the Sky team ran with that licence nonsense was scandalous; only good old Bill cut through the crap and talked about the actual issue - the failure of WMDC to deliver on what they promised the citizens of Wakefield.
I have sympathy for MC - with a mic in his face, he can't say much that won't be picked apart and scrutinised after the fact, with most observers able to find evidence for their own theory in his responses. It sounded to me like *all* club owners talked about it at a SL meeting in Feb - and he's said no more than any other club owner - but Craven has linked that with our stadium plight, and created a story out of nothing, which has now become a narrative. That's how the media works - you find yourself trying to get in front of a non-story, which makes it a story - or you say nothing, which makes it a story. You can't win with these people!
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:26 am
|
Jizzer
Strong-running second rower
Whilst disappointing to hear MC say it may be considered, it sounds alot worse when taken out of context from the interview like it has been. Typical media though really. I would expect the comment from MC was just either an off the cuff/on the spot statement, if not maybe some politics is behind it and this is just another move on the chess board. Either way I fully trust MC
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:00 pm
|
Jizzer wrote:
Whilst disappointing to hear MC say it may be considered, it sounds alot worse when taken out of context from the interview like it has been. Typical media though really. I would expect the comment from MC was just either an off the cuff/on the spot statement, if not maybe some politics is behind it and this is just another move on the chess board. Either way I fully trust MC
Yeah its feasible, I was saying at the game that if someone came along and offered us enough to get out of the stadium hole, then might be worth considering. Take a short term hit for a potential long term gain.
But it won't happen, no one is gonna pay £10m for a SL place.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Kevs Head wrote:
Spineless on the field??
Egg.... Face.... Much.
To concede 18 points in as many minutes was spineless, particularly the manner in which the tries were scored. Just rumbling over our line.
Credit to the lads for coming back like they did. But if we keep disappearing in defence for 10 minutes every match we will lose far more than we win. So no not really egg face much.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:13 pm
|
That was a patient second half display.
If you score more than you conceed you win .
Definitely egg on face.
|
|
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:43 pm
|
They're either spineless or they're not spineless. Just make your mind up which one it is.
Oh... you already hsve.
|
