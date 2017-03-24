WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling our SL place

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:18 am
Think Michael Carter was honest and open last night on their plight, and the poor journalism.

Although Eddie, Clarke and the rest of their motley crew were as positive as ever about us, I think Bill Arthur stood up for the club, as their current plight, and pretty much nailed it on the head regarding councils granting retail parks etc, but can't deliver a stadium.

Has Bill been reading some of the comments on here

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:48 am
I have to say though i wish MC had just said we are not selling our superleague licence, end of story. Saying he would consider it just keeps the speculation rolling and now its out there on tv for all to see. Somebody has already said to me this morning that it sounded like a 'make me an offer' speech. Now i doubt it was but if its come accross that way then a few ears may have pricked up at the news. I guess we'll find out soon enough whether anyone actually is interested one way or another and can put it to bed.

Another thing i've noticed, in a couple of interviews now he's used the phrase 'i'll be fighting for the atadium whether i'm involved with Wakefield or not'. Wonder if he is considering stepping back from the limelight a bit. Might not be the case at all and it is just a throw away line but i can't say i'd blame him to be honest.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:54 am
The way the Sky team ran with that licence nonsense was scandalous; only good old Bill cut through the crap and talked about the actual issue - the failure of WMDC to deliver on what they promised the citizens of Wakefield.

I have sympathy for MC - with a mic in his face, he can't say much that won't be picked apart and scrutinised after the fact, with most observers able to find evidence for their own theory in his responses. It sounded to me like *all* club owners talked about it at a SL meeting in Feb - and he's said no more than any other club owner - but Craven has linked that with our stadium plight, and created a story out of nothing, which has now become a narrative. That's how the media works - you find yourself trying to get in front of a non-story, which makes it a story - or you say nothing, which makes it a story. You can't win with these people!
