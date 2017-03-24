Think Michael Carter was honest and open last night on their plight, and the poor journalism.
Although Eddie, Clarke and the rest of their motley crew were as positive as ever about us, I think Bill Arthur stood up for the club, as their current plight, and pretty much nailed it on the head regarding councils granting retail parks etc, but can't deliver a stadium.
Has Bill been reading some of the comments on here
