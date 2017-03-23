Unless I am a very bad judge of character, having met him a couple of times, MC seems a decent and honest player. I think he has the club's best interests at heart and I will be astonished and disillusioned in equal measure if he proves me wrong and sells us out. By serving notice on the ground he has stirred up a stagnant situation which may get some movement in the right direction. He has the whole game talking. I don't know if the rumour is to do with him but either way it is also getting us noticed and the injustice of our situation talked about. It is better than being quiet and stagnating as it was. Wee all need to keep shouting and hope we force them w'it power to listen