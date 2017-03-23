WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling our SL place

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Selling our SL place

 
Post a reply

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:31 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1212
Repeated on sky as the above poster said. So if MC refuted this, why do we think it is being peddled by all and sundry?

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:02 pm
MashPotatoes Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 369
edited
Last edited by MashPotatoes on Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:53 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:06 pm
4foxsake Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 213
Basically we're as spineless off the field as we are on it.

Something stinks at the club at the moment. At this rate Belle Vue will be houses and Trinity will be a memory.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:00 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 771
Spineless on the field??
Egg.... Face.... Much.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:16 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6115
Kevs Head wrote:
Spineless on the field??
Egg.... Face.... Much.


Easy to say that now.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:25 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 297
Willzay wrote:
Easy to say that now.


Yet again you're made to look stupid, why do you even post during games?

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:29 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 771
Willzay wrote:
Easy to say that now.

No just sensible to wait 'til you have all the facts before spouting off.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:59 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2010
Was more disappointed when MC said he would look a a decent offer but then Carney not 2 minutes later said that MC would be open to 'any' offer!
Fair play to Bill Arthur talking about the Council being able to build Shopping Centres and industrial estates but no land for a Community Stadium.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, Big lads mate, Budgiezilla, captaincaveman, charlie63wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, Disney cat, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, fullofhope, glow, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Hank Moody, Hessle Roader, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, MashPotatoes, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, pitchy, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Smew, Spookdownunder, STEVENM1000, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TRB, Trinity1315, TRT, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, wtid71 and 547 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,541,5282,18575,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
6-20
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
28-24
LEIGH
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}