|
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1212
|
Repeated on sky as the above poster said. So if MC refuted this, why do we think it is being peddled by all and sundry?
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 369
|
Last edited by MashPotatoes
on Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:53 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 213
|
Basically we're as spineless off the field as we are on it.
Something stinks at the club at the moment. At this rate Belle Vue will be houses and Trinity will be a memory.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:00 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 771
|
Spineless on the field??
Egg.... Face.... Much.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6115
|
Kevs Head wrote:
Spineless on the field??
Egg.... Face.... Much.
Easy to say that now.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:25 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 297
|
Willzay wrote:
Easy to say that now.
Yet again you're made to look stupid, why do you even post during games?
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:29 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 771
|
Willzay wrote:
Easy to say that now.
No just sensible to wait 'til you have all the facts before spouting off.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2010
|
Was more disappointed when MC said he would look a a decent offer but then Carney not 2 minutes later said that MC would be open to 'any' offer!
Fair play to Bill Arthur talking about the Council being able to build Shopping Centres and industrial estates but no land for a Community Stadium.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, Big lads mate, Budgiezilla, captaincaveman, charlie63wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, Disney cat, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, fullofhope, glow, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Hank Moody, Hessle Roader, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, MashPotatoes, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, pitchy, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Smew, Spookdownunder, STEVENM1000, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TRB, Trinity1315, TRT, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, wtid71 and 547 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}