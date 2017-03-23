4foxsake wrote: A nice libel suit against the YEP and Phil Clarke who originally stated we ought to sell our place to Toronto could be a nice start to a new ground fund.



I'd also ban Clarke from Belle Vue, not sky mind, just Clarke. If he wants to watch rugby let him sod off to Toronto. Or maybe sale since his brother his Denny's agent funny how sky never mentioned that.



Let's show some teeth.

Not as daft as it sounds.This type of shi...scurrilous article writing does affect lives.Players are being talked to at every level of the clubPeople in the employment of the club feel their futures threatenedSponsors get jitteryPotential sponsors pull outMoney is lostAll because some no mark indulges himself and writes a puff piece with no substance or a shred of truth.I hope the idiot doesn't turn up to report on tonight's match!