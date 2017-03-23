Willzay wrote:
Since MC has refuted the claims, surely there needs to be some consequence for the journalist?
As much chance of that as me winning the lottery.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, acko, altofts wildcat, B V Bob, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, captaincaveman, dboy, Deeencee, djcool, drdnght, Dreadnaught, duke street 10, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, Fordy, glow, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, lampyboy, Manuel, maurice, MSNbot Media, NEwildcat, PHe, Prince Buster, Raggytash, Sandal Cat, Smew, Super cas, TrinityIHC, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Yosemite Sam and 391 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}