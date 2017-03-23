Just thinking about this.
With tonight's game being on Sky, this is sure to get a mention.
There is a golden opportunity for someone from the club to get our point across to a "world" TV audience.
I hope that we can use this as a vehicle to finally tell the world just what is taking place and gather some public support ??
Maybe, they could get Mr Box on there as well.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, atomic, ball-in-hand, Barnsley Tiger, blakeysrobin, broadybull87, captaincaveman, CHEADLE LEYTHER, coco the fullback, cyclone65, Don Fox Fan 1, Egg Banjo, Geoff, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, ian c, jakeyg95, jeffb, Jizzer, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, PopTart, robsnan, Sandal Cat, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, thebeagle, TRB, TrinFanX, vitch, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 373 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}