The only way this would be acceptable is if we got enough money for the SL place and investment from other sources to build a community stadium at a decent location ie not newmarket . Then I wouldnt mind if we started from champ 1 with a part time squad and worked our way back up. However I think the chances of that are somewhat less than the chances of the R F L declaring Belle Vue an iconic stadium and buying it from 88 group and paying for an upgrade . Perhaps we should all write to Father Christmas and ask for a new ground ?.That may best chance ..The others are less likely ,!

What I really want is to support team called wakefield trinity playing in wakefield in professional or semi professional league. I dont care what the stands are like or even if there are any stands. I certainly will not be watching Coventry Trinity , Bristol Trinity, Newcastle Trinity or Toronto Trinity.. so whatever MC is planning I hope he realises that'll he holds the rheins of a historic club and must consider the wishes of the current supporters