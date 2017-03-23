WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling our SL place

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:06 am
Craven hears Clarke on Sky - reads some bollox on here - talks to MC and gets nothing - so cobbles together a dreadful speculative piece with no direct quotes or facts, which has the potential to be genuinely damaging to a SL club; and suffers no consequences other than a slap on the back for monetarily increasing clicks through to the YEP website.

Such is life.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:12 am
Interesting how this "story" has broken over the past couple of weeks, with comments in the media about clubs "relocating" and wanting to expand the game etc.
Whether it's true or not, someone offering a shed load of cash for a SL spot must be very tempting, when all avenues are blocked within the Metropolitan borough of Wakefield.
If the RFL had any morals left in them, they would find a way to prevent this being possible and if we ever get to the point where places in the top flight can be "bought" in this manner then, it really is time to nail the coffin lid down and allow the professional sport to die.
It's a pity that the journalists printing this stuff dont do a proper job and expose the clowns that have got Wakefield into this position.

ATEOTD it's the fans who suffer again, with more uncertainty over the club.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:13 am
The only way this would be acceptable is if we got enough money for the SL place and investment from other sources to build a community stadium at a decent location ie not newmarket . Then I wouldnt mind if we started from champ 1 with a part time squad and worked our way back up. However I think the chances of that are somewhat less than the chances of the R F L declaring Belle Vue an iconic stadium and buying it from 88 group and paying for an upgrade . Perhaps we should all write to Father Christmas and ask for a new ground ?.That may best chance ..The others are less likely ,!
What I really want is to support team called wakefield trinity playing in wakefield in professional or semi professional league. I dont care what the stands are like or even if there are any stands. I certainly will not be watching Coventry Trinity , Bristol Trinity, Newcastle Trinity or Toronto Trinity.. so whatever MC is planning I hope he realises that'll he holds the rheins of a historic club and must consider the wishes of the current supporters
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:16 am
Since MC has refuted the claims, surely there needs to be some consequence for the journalist?

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:20 am
NEwildcat wrote:
MC on radio denied this is the case. EOM :CRAZY:

As a point of note it is only the end of the matter if nobody comes forward and puts a deal on the table. He has just admitted on the radio that should that be the case it would be considered so there is a green light of sorts for someone to now declare an interest. A certain very wealthy Canadian would probably be very interested in that information.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:31 am
And what good is all this controversy doing for the players and the team at this stage of the season, barely a quarter of the way in, to my mind, lose to Leigh tonight and it will be one long hard struggle on the playing front for the rest of 2017. just when we needed some stability after all the optimism at the beginning of the year it could not have come at a worse time. instead of looking forward to good results on the field we now have a situation where there is constant talk in Super League circles of club[s] moving to other areas. Brian Noble said on the BBC Super League round 6 preview "Why not have a Super League club in Cumbria" never mind all the talk of moving to larger cities with proper Stadiums, the discussion has become more pertinent given the situation with Wakefield.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:33 am
Wakefield Express joining in now.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:40 am
Willzay wrote:
Wakefield Express joining in now.


Shock horror - knew they would jump on the bandwaggon sharpish!
TRINITY Wildcats.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:40 am
Sacred Cow wrote:
As a point of note it is only the end of the matter if nobody comes forward and puts a deal on the table. He has just admitted on the radio that should that be the case it would be considered so there is a green light of sorts for someone to now declare an interest. A certain very wealthy Canadian would probably be very interested in that information.

As a point of note, consideration isn't declaration of sale either. But lets not try to be positive eh?
