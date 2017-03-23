|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
10959Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
IF this were to happen I would walk away from RL in general.
The idea you can sell your SL franchise is a joke in my eyes.
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:24 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1203
|
Does the game have the pulling power to attract such a development.
I agree that Trinity thanks to a number of reasons would possibly put the club in a vulnerable position but only from ( at the moment ) another club .
Trinity seem to find themselves at a major cross roads on a few fronts but without information I for one cannot form a worthwhile opinion.
It's totally frustrating and unfortunately I hold the club totally responsible.
The CLUB are in danger of alienating the people who support the club through thick and thin by its silent stance.
I fear walking away from the game will be a preferred option for thousands.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:10 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3436
|
Wildthing wrote:
IF this were to happen I would walk away from RL in general.
The idea you can sell your SL franchise is a joke in my eyes.
Totally agree with that. If it did happen I would be done with the club and the game in general.
The figures quoted dont make much sense because each SL club gets at least 1.6mil from Sky each year. If we were to sell our place for the 1.2mil quoted we would still be down on money as the championship handout is not enough to cover the gap.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:13 am
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
10959Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
MC apparently on Yorkshire Radio now to discuss these 'rumours' - I can't listen as at work if anyone else can?
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:16 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1075
|
Seems like a completely stupid thing to consider , hopefully just bluffing to put the council under pressure
Hope it doesn't happen
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1252
|
Wildthing wrote:
MC apparently on Yorkshire Radio now to discuss these 'rumours' - I can't listen as at work if anyone else can?
Ultimately its a nothing story this time as there is nothing on the table to consider. So there is nothing to confirm or deny. If there was an offer there he'd look at it, like every other option but as it stands there ain't one.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:26 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1203
|
The whole situation must be draining for MC and the trust.
Have they taken the right option on the silent stance, only time will tell
It's to be hoped so.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:33 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10602
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
How can we sell something that isn't guaranteed for next year?! Complete tosh
|
1/10
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:34 am
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
10959Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Ultimately its a nothing story this time as there is nothing on the table to consider. So there is nothing to confirm or deny. If there was an offer there he'd look at it, like every other option but as it stands there ain't one.
Cheers!
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, Bing [Bot], captaincaveman, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Cookie, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, GET EM ON SIDE REF, got there, Greavsie, Hindsfordleyther79, Iggy79, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, Kiyan, lampyboy, MSNbot Media, PHe, pitchy, Prince Buster, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, TRB, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, Twitch, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, woolly07, wrencat1873 and 379 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}