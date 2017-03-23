WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:03 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10959
Location: The City of Wakefield
IF this were to happen I would walk away from RL in general.
The idea you can sell your SL franchise is a joke in my eyes.
Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:24 am
lampyboy
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1203
Does the game have the pulling power to attract such a development.
I agree that Trinity thanks to a number of reasons would possibly put the club in a vulnerable position but only from ( at the moment ) another club .
Trinity seem to find themselves at a major cross roads on a few fronts but without information I for one cannot form a worthwhile opinion.
It's totally frustrating and unfortunately I hold the club totally responsible.
The CLUB are in danger of alienating the people who support the club through thick and thin by its silent stance.
I fear walking away from the game will be a preferred option for thousands.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:10 am
altofts wildcat
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3436
Wildthing wrote:
IF this were to happen I would walk away from RL in general.
The idea you can sell your SL franchise is a joke in my eyes.

Totally agree with that. If it did happen I would be done with the club and the game in general.

The figures quoted dont make much sense because each SL club gets at least 1.6mil from Sky each year. If we were to sell our place for the 1.2mil quoted we would still be down on money as the championship handout is not enough to cover the gap.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:13 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10959
Location: The City of Wakefield
MC apparently on Yorkshire Radio now to discuss these 'rumours' - I can't listen as at work if anyone else can?
Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:16 am
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1075
Seems like a completely stupid thing to consider , hopefully just bluffing to put the council under pressure

Hope it doesn't happen
Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:22 am
Sacred Cow
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1252
Wildthing wrote:
MC apparently on Yorkshire Radio now to discuss these 'rumours' - I can't listen as at work if anyone else can?

Ultimately its a nothing story this time as there is nothing on the table to consider. So there is nothing to confirm or deny. If there was an offer there he'd look at it, like every other option but as it stands there ain't one.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:26 am
lampyboy
Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1203
The whole situation must be draining for MC and the trust.
Have they taken the right option on the silent stance, only time will tell
It's to be hoped so.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:33 am
Khlav Kalash
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10602
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
How can we sell something that isn't guaranteed for next year?! Complete tosh
1/10

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:34 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10959
Location: The City of Wakefield
Sacred Cow wrote:
Ultimately its a nothing story this time as there is nothing on the table to consider. So there is nothing to confirm or deny. If there was an offer there he'd look at it, like every other option but as it stands there ain't one.


Cheers! :thumb:
Who is online

