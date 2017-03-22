WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selling our SL place

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:45 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2447
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Another shoddy piece of journalism.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:48 pm
Spookdownunder
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 102
Sacred Cow wrote:
MC's reply was 'Et tu brute'. Normally used to signify betrayal.




to signify betrayal by a trusted friend and confidante....

"beware the ides of March"



or if Shakespeare doesn't do it for you ..how about Game of Thrones perennial survivor and betrayer Lord Petyr Baelish (or Littlefinger) quote after Ned Stark had been framed for treason and arrested...


"I did warn you not to trust me."

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 11:49 pm
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 80
Do it...

Value the Super League spot at £12m then if they want to buy our spot we'd have enough money to build a 10k stadium with enough left over to pay for a full time squad for a couple of years!!

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:14 am
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1296
Egg Banjo wrote:
Do it...

Value the Super League spot at £12m then if they want to buy our spot we'd have enough money to build a 10k stadium with enough left over to pay for a full time squad for a couple of years!!


Read it again mate, its £!-2 million not £12 million. we'd all take that.

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:29 am
Egg Banjo

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 80
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Read it again mate, its £!-2 million not £12 million. we'd all take that.


I'm aware it said 1-2m, but in reality, for it to be beneficial to the community and club it would need to be worth at least 12m which would allow 9m for stadium, 1m for land and planning etc, and 2m to pay for a new championship level squad

If the best that the sport thinks of itself for a spot in the elite northern hemisphere League is the value a single season of central funding then we're all screwed and clubs may as well give up now

Re: Selling our SL place

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:37 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6109
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
wakeytrin wrote:
There were shareholders under Ted's reign but not now.

Exactly, shoddy journalism, if we have shareholders I'd have thought CB and MC will have 50% each. So MC and CB are gonna put to MC and CB the Super league offer to sell. Hmmmm.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
