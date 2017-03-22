EXCLUSIVE: Wakefield Trinity are considering selling their @SuperLeague ‘franchise’ | @DCravenYPSport #rugbyleague
Sorry can't do link, but this headline has just come up on twitter.......apparently we are considering selling our SL place to start again in the Championship!
How can we perform as a team with sort of thing going on?, can't believe how horrible this season is turning into.
Sorry can't do link, but this headline has just come up on twitter.......apparently we are considering selling our SL place to start again in the Championship!
How can we perform as a team with sort of thing going on?, can't believe how horrible this season is turning into.