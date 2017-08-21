WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy | Leeds Rhinos U16s

Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:20 pm
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5422
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I wonder where that leaves Peter Williams at Warrington?


Is that the same Peter Williams who played RU & RL to a high level?
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: Academy | Leeds Rhinos U16s
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:38 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15200
tomtom84 wrote:
Don't think you need to worry about Butterill according to his dad he's Warrington bound for next year working fulltime with their 16s and 19s(A fulltime gig is something he's been chasing for a while and doesn't feel he will get an opportunity at Leeds as they go down the ex player route) . I agree with others though that in such a short space of time he's done a great job with the 16s. The numbers moving up are testimony to that . Guess we either get in an ex player or as discussed go into the community game for a replacement.


I wasn't worried about Butterill, I think he is an excellent coach, and was a step up for us. That proven by the fact you say looks Warrington bound. Says more about the Leeds club and it's poor focus in this area, than it does about the coach and the club employing, if what you say is true.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
