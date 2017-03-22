Im told Holroyd will be a Leeds player what i will say wrt the Learmonth comparison is that TH is much better Micky L used to be gassed after 10/15 minutes and didn't have the passing ability TH has.

Holroyd can play large stints and is as goo after an hour as he is in the first minute.

Also Corey Johnson is lightening at 9 but equally comfortable at 7 i also agree with CS wrt Broadbent & Martin both showing great potential.

Onto the u19's v the Bulls tonight our lads got a pasting at Cas last week be interesting to see if they can bounce back.