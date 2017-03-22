Young Rhinos won 60-0 tonight at HQ with the Pack leading the way.

In monsoon conditions the Rhinos were as tough defensively as they were free flowing & powerful with the ball.

Tommy Holroyd Sam Moorhouse Brad Martin Corey Johnson Harry Georgiou Henry Mitchell Liam Whitton & Jack Broadbent all impressed.

Young Kobe Poching played for the Giants & like his team had a dig but had no answer to the superior Rhinos lads.