Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:46 pm
RHINO-MARK
Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 710
Young Rhinos won 60-0 tonight at HQ with the Pack leading the way.
In monsoon conditions the Rhinos were as tough defensively as they were free flowing & powerful with the ball.
Tommy Holroyd Sam Moorhouse Brad Martin Corey Johnson Harry Georgiou Henry Mitchell Liam Whitton & Jack Broadbent all impressed.
Young Kobe Poching played for the Giants & like his team had a dig but had no answer to the superior Rhinos lads.
Re: Rhinos u16's v Giants u16's.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:22 am
Charlie Sheen
Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8385
Location: Leeds
There seems to be more lads in the squad from outside the Leeds area than there has been for a long time
Re: Rhinos u16's v Giants u16's.

Thu Mar 23, 2017 6:38 am
Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 287
Terrific team. Holroyd will have mega bucks thrown at him by Wigan and Warrington this year.

