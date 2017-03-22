WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Test Tube Dummies

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:08 pm
Its becoming increasingly obvious that the league is intent on re location for teams- every man and his dog are commenting on it - now Brian Noble and he mentions us specifically.

It looks increasingly likely to me that WE will be the first team to be relocated Probably IN 2018 - either by force or monetary incentives that we cant say no to - and the fact we do not have a stadium to play in -in our area makes us the NO 1 and only candidates.


Wakefield will no longer have a rugby league team- Hopefully we can keep the trinity name but that will be it.


the players minds must be on this - hence why I believe the uncertaincity will see our season free fall.

I hope I am wring with this call but its looking and everybody talking that this will be the case

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:16 pm
if this is the case then I do the same when Clough came to manage leeds and end my love affair with this sport too
Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:25 pm
It's a nothing story if you ask me.
Just scare mongering.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Post Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:34 pm
My hope is that this is a power play by the RFL in support of the club, if Wakefield council can be seen (if not proven) to have driven the club away then the council will have 4k regular fans + countless armchair fans in in arms as well as the possibility of this hitting the national news and painting the council unfavourably. My worry is that this is a power play by the RFL against the club/city where we would lose everything.

Perhaps it will come to nothing, perhaps it's being considered, perhaps it's the first choice... I'm not sure and I'm guessing that we as fans would be the last to know anyway. I do think that it will have played a part on the players performance last Friday, they're no immune to the reports or kept in a bubble, they will have heard it being discussed as an option on sky and social media, they will then I'm sure be considering their own future at a club which could move 100 miles away.

