My hope is that this is a power play by the RFL in support of the club, if Wakefield council can be seen (if not proven) to have driven the club away then the council will have 4k regular fans + countless armchair fans in in arms as well as the possibility of this hitting the national news and painting the council unfavourably. My worry is that this is a power play by the RFL against the club/city where we would lose everything.



Perhaps it will come to nothing, perhaps it's being considered, perhaps it's the first choice... I'm not sure and I'm guessing that we as fans would be the last to know anyway. I do think that it will have played a part on the players performance last Friday, they're no immune to the reports or kept in a bubble, they will have heard it being discussed as an option on sky and social media, they will then I'm sure be considering their own future at a club which could move 100 miles away.