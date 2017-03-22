Its becoming increasingly obvious that the league is intent on re location for teams- every man and his dog are commenting on it - now Brian Noble and he mentions us specifically.



It looks increasingly likely to me that WE will be the first team to be relocated Probably IN 2018 - either by force or monetary incentives that we cant say no to - and the fact we do not have a stadium to play in -in our area makes us the NO 1 and only candidates.





Wakefield will no longer have a rugby league team- Hopefully we can keep the trinity name but that will be it.





the players minds must be on this - hence why I believe the uncertaincity will see our season free fall.



I hope I am wring with this call but its looking and everybody talking that this will be the case