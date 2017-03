I gather this subject has been brought up a few times on here but being a relatively new fan and being born after the documentary was made can anyone fill me in with what some of the players/coaches/chairmen are doing now? I realise it was a long time ago and some will have passed on but any info will be greatly appreciated, Shamefully i watched it yesterday for the first time and loved every minute (our chairman was hilarious), proper rugby proper men. thanks for any input COYD