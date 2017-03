I call this "Pettit's law of fan disenchantment", which is essentially the act of dumbfounding a club's fanbase. Only difference is that Pettit did it by announcing announcements that something will be announced on a specific date only to realise that the upcoming announcement is an anouncement of an upcoming announcement itself. The club should have thought better of this. Even if they released the Fielden article without the hype, it would have been a whole lot better.