Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:52 am
rugbyreddog






Interesting that the RL are prepared to get into bed (gedditt) with a guy that they said shouldn't run the Bulls. Also interesting that a guy who was so behind the Bulls that he wanted to buy the club is now a director of Halifax.

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:02 am
Bullseye






ACTING HEAD OF CATHOLIC CHURCH ACTING POPE FRANCIS HAS CALLED UPON THE FANS OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH TO BACK THE CHURCH AS THEY CONTINUE BEING CATHOLIC.

Francis, one of the Catholic Church’s most famous representatives in the church’s history, is calling upon the loyal worshippers to help the church heading into the third millennia of it’s existence against Dewsbury Rams this Sunday. Their efforts will intend to see the deficit reduce from minus six, to minus four.

“Being a part of the Catholic Church’s fan base is something to be proud of. It is undoubtedly one of the greatest in religious history, and to be part of it can only be classed as a privilege,” explained Francis.

“When you are in that pulpit and the fans are behind you, they really push you on. They make the Church what it is.
“It’s dreadful to see what has happened in the past with the abuse and all that, but they have really pushed forward so far after the troubles and changes recently.

“But it cannot stop here, it is a journey for the team to get out of the minus points region, then when in the positive, it becomes a charge to success and we can return to when nobody thought we were a bunch of pervs in dresses.
“This season could be one of the greatest in the church’s history. There is so much potential to be great and they are on the right path.

“With three wins out of six the first target will be to get out of purgatory and then to target heaven.
“When you are part of a great church like the Catholic one, it runs through your veins and you can’t help it. I am proud to be a part of the family.

“I am backing them the whole way this year. I hope you all will be too by making St Peter’s the formidable and daunting place it used to be to play at for the visiting religions.

The Catholic Church reassured worshippers that the work permit for Pope Francis will be cleared by the Vatican “in due course” after speculation he might take up the post of Sith Lord that has become available at Wests Tigers. Cardinal Chalmers commented “I hope to confirm that Francis is indeed a Catholic and Pope within a timescale yet to be ascertained.”
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:24 am
rugbyreddog






I'm getting kind of sick of all this. It is the bl00dy supporters that have been behind the club and kept it going for the last 5/6 years. And then we are told we should get behind the club by an ex-player. Stuff like this is more likely to have the opposite affect.

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:20 am
HamsterChops






HamsterChops wrote:
It could be worse. They could have tried to type "Bedz-R-Us combine forces with rugby league" and managed to totally cock up the title (which may have been corrected by the time people read this)...

http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/49296/redz-r-us-combine-forced-with-rugby-league-

Whoever is running the stories on this website is a f*cking idiot.



And they have now corrected the spelling errors. Although I admit, it's going to take some doing to beat listing Oscar Thomas as "Half-Black" as they did a week or two ago.

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:37 am
RAB-2411



The only positive coming from that announcement was the nice memory of the WCC win over West Tigers which emanated when I saw the picture. How good was Fielden that night! Unplayable.

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:49 am
Bullseye






His last really good game for us as I remember.

I remember years before reading Mal Reilly's autobiography where he talks about Fielden and the way he played the game and worried his career may be short lived.

While Stu had a decently long career he was certainly far less effective from the age of 28/29, when you'd expect him to be getting even better. I wonder if that was to do with the amount of punishment he took as a you lad?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:53 am
bowlingboy




I thought there was going to be a let down announcement i.e the Fielden one, followed by a positive one, I.e signing or VISA news..
No such luck!

The new media / marketing guy wants sacking for A) leaving everyone with a deflated feeling when there was no need, B) writing such poorly worded posts..

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 12:02 pm
RAB-2411



Bullseye wrote:
His last really good game for us as I remember.

I remember years before reading Mal Reilly's autobiography where he talks about Fielden and the way he played the game and worried his career may be short lived.

While Stu had a decently long career he was certainly far less effective from the age of 28/29, when you'd expect him to be getting even better. I wonder if that was to do with the amount of punishment he took as a you lad?


Absolutely right I'd say. Never hit the heights at Wigan that he did with Bradford. Always hear people putting it down to the Mason incident and him "losing his bottle" but that's just a co-incidence in my eyes that the effect that you describe started to happen around the time of that incident.

Although I was gutted when he left I'd have sooner seen him continue to be one of the best props in the world than deteriorating like he did; wherever he was playing.

Re: Announcement

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:13 pm
martinwildbull





Yes it could be improved, but the first line of text is the message: Dewsbury is a "4 pointer" so the 18th man is important. So though I manage very few games, I will be going to this one, so message read and understood, especially who it was aimed at, which is me rather than the regular attenders making up most of the posters on this thread. So do any of you know any irregulars like me that you can persuade to come along?
c}